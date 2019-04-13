Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACQUELINE PODBORSKI. View Sign

PODBORSKI, JACQUELINE Jackie was brave and determined throughout her life and demonstrated that to the world frequently, as she would send her two boys off on one adventure after another, each of them more horrifying than the one before, at least to a parent of today! As long as they were not going to die, at least right away, the boys were allowed to go. Actually, she often helped them. That was the way she lived. She believed the boys would figure it out, as she had when she was young. She wanted them to succeed and be independent, and they honour her by living it to this day. Jackie had a questioning independent mind, much to Mike's chagrin, which led these two on many more adventures. They went to swing concerts, built the cottage, raised a family and created a life together. Indeed, she lived that life of adventure, skiing in Europe, camping across Canada, volunteering at Olympics, and much more. And she loved Craigleith Ski Club and all her many friends there. She, like Mike, will have her final celebration of life at Craigleith, right there at the bar where she liked to hang out with her pals once she couldn't get the skis going the same direction anymore. A special shout out to the staff and nurses at Raglan Manor that stewarded Jackie's last weeks, and an honoured place in our hearts and minds for the caring souls of the palliative care network in Collingwood that surrounded her with respect and dignity in the very last chapter of her life. Jacqueline Louise Podborski (nee Morris) passed on April 6, 2019 in her 88th year, surrounded by family and friends. She had an opportunity to see and speak with many over the last few weeks which gave her great comfort. Craig, Steve, Sherry, Cassandra, Rob, Michael, Ben and Maddi, and many more, will take a run, paddle a canoe, hoist a stein(s) of Rickards Red (or Creemore!), wear a crazy hat, spread her ashes, celebrate her life and remember her well. Friends may visit Mrs. Podborski's book of memories at

