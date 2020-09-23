1/
Jacqueline TRACY
TRACY, Jacqueline Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on September 19, 2020 in her 84th year. Loving wife to Roy. Mother to Gary (Simone), Glen (Mary), Steve (Sheila). Predeceased by her son Don and survived by his wife Linda. Proud grandmother to Paulina, Nicole, Matthew, Madoc and Samantha. Cherished sister to Ron (Carol) and David (Esther), predeceased by her brother Bob (Veronica). Jacqueline will always be lovingly remembered by her family and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial visitation will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at www.ogdenfuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
