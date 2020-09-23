Jacqueline TRACY

TRACY, Jacqueline Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on September 19, 2020 in her 84th year. Loving wife to Roy. Mother to Gary (Simone), Glen (Mary), Steve (Sheila). Predeceased by her son Don and survived by his wife Linda. Proud grandmother to Paulina, Nicole, Matthew, Madoc and Samantha. Cherished sister to Ron (Carol) and David (Esther), predeceased by her brother Bob (Veronica). Jacqueline will always be lovingly remembered by her family and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial visitation will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at www.ogdenfuneralhome.com