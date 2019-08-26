McENANEY, JACQUELYN ELIZABETH Peacefully with her loving family by her side at Brampton Civic Hospital on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Leo McEnaney (2015). Dear Mother of Frances Fetterly, Evelyn (2019) (Eric Ferreira), Lori (Peter Kegel) and John. Cherished grandmother of Jacob, Joshua, Harley (Jordan), Kaleb, Olivia, Matthew and Meaghan. Jacquelyn will be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home & Chapel, 21 First Street, Orangeville, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Cornelius Roman Catholic Church, 16631 Kennedy Road, Caledon, Ontario, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow Funeral Mass at the Dods & McNair Reception Centre. Memorial donations to the Terry Fox Foundation or Orangeville Food Bank would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 26, 2019