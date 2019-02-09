Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacquelyn Patricia MARTINS. View Sign

MARTINS, Jacquelyn Patricia (nee CORREIA) On Saturday, February 2nd, at the age of 75, our beloved Mum, Grandee, Sister and Aunt passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto after a short battle with cancer. Jacqui was the loving mother of Dwayne (Mary-Jane) and Nicholas (Karen); and a much loved Grandee to Megan (Adam), Daniel, Matthew, Kylie and Noah. Jacqui was predeceased by her parents, Mary (Babsy) and Neville Correia and her sisters Donna and Leila (Lloyd). She was the loving sister of Eyon, Junita (Brian), Gary (Leila), Terence (Sharon), Allison (John) and Colin. Jacqui will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews, Jason, Nicola (Carlos), Ben, Rebecca (Jared), Luke (Kristina), Zach (Hannah), Jake (Kate), Sean (Sharda) and the newest generation: Amadeo, Babette (Babsy) and Jacob. Jacqui was born in June 1943 and raised in Guyana. Life took her to Belize where her son Dwayne was born in May 1965 and to Monserrat where her son Nicholas was born in January 1967. After a few years in Barbados, the young family (including former husband Raymond Martins) immigrated to Canada in May 1972, settling in Brampton. Jacqui held a variety of careers in her lifetime from banking to private catering to retail where she opened up a chain of successful denim stores. Later she moved into a new direction working to help the most vulnerable in our society with the Street Patrol Outreach program for the homeless and in shelters for both youth and the Indigenous community. In her retirement, she taught yoga to young children and pregnant moms. Jacqui loved her family, her close friends, Saytha Sai Baba, travels to India and her passions of yoga, women's rights and holistic living. No funeral is planned as per Jacqui's wishes. A private cremation will occur followed by a Celebration of Life in the summer. If desired, donations in Jacqui's memory can be made to any branch of the . The entire family love and miss her already, but are so grateful for having had her in our lives.

