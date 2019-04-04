Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACQUES JOSEPH PIGEON. View Sign



PIGEON, JACQUES JOSEPH Born in Arntfield, QC on March 23, 1939. Died at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, April 1, 2019. Son of the late Firmin and Marie-Anna Rondeau. Dearly loved husband of Betty (Onyschuk). Loving father to Lorrie Ann Parks (Steve); Michelle Pigeon (Jimmy Blondin); Lisa Shaw (Jim); Jacques Pigeon; and Julie Pigeon (Jaymes Bradica). Loving step-father of Robert Heath, Jennifer Kauffeldt (Mel) and Elizabeth Walsh. Dearest Pépère to Derek (Kayla) and Shawn (Julia) Lee; Kara Banfield (Andrew) and Aimée Blondin; Rainie and James Shaw; Kayleigh and Rory Higgins; Nizhonii Pigeon; Emily, Nicholas and Michael Heath; Scott, Travis and Jack Kauffeldt; Cody and Logan Walsh. Grand-Pépère to Maria Lee; Teagan Banfield; Korbin, Kenzie, Tye and Evan Kauffeldt. Dear brother of Simone Hein, Sister Huguette Pigeon (MIC), Paulette Muirie, Gaetan Pigeon (Suzanne), Jacqueline Veipans and Gilbert Pigeon (Denise). Predeceased by Roger, Marcel, Jean-Guy, Yvon, Paul, Martine and Lucille. Brother-in-law of Marie Pigeon, Carol Pigeon, Huguette Pigeon and Yvonne Pigeon. Loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbours. Will be dearly missed by the Caron and Nadjiwon families. Proud member of Carpenters' Local 27 and Conseil des Chevaliers de Colomb No. 8549. Visitation will be held at DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Dr., Oshawa, on Friday, April 5th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 10 a.m. at L'Assomption de Notre Dame Catholic Church, 384 Hillside Ave., Oshawa; followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery, 355 Taunton Rd. E., Oshawa, ON. If desired, memorial donations to Durham Alzheimer's Walk (Team Pigeon) would be appreciated. http://www.alzgiving.ca/site/TR/WFA/WFA_ON_DurhamCounty?team_id=7733&pg=team&fr_id=2200 Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

