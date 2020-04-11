|
JUCHNIEWICZ, Jadwiga (Jane) (nee OBORSKA) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jadwiga at Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Fabian. Loving mother of Jay (John), Donna (Eugene) and Tony. Cherished grandmother of Teresa (Andrew), Joseph (Venus), Anita (Jeb), Frank, Gregory (Cheryl), Alex (Ashley), Caroline and Daniel and great-grandmother of four.We were blessed with all the years we got to spend with her and will cherish these memories. A survivor of World War II in Poland and Siberia, she lived in Tanzania and England before settling in Canada, where she touched many lives with her generosity and kind spirit. She loved to entertain, force-feed pierogis to guests and joke and talk for hours on end. She adored her friends-other troublemakers who would hang out in the food court of Cloverdale Mall. She also loved animals and would feed her dogs scraps of kielbasa while worrying constantly about their comfort and wellbeing. Kochamy ci?, Babcia. We will meet again. Due to the current restrictions, a private service will be held. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Red Cross and the Humane Society. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020