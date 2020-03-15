Home

Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Jadwiga SEDLAR

Jadwiga SEDLAR Obituary
SEDLAR, Jadwiga Jadwiga Sedlar, a loving mother and grandmother, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Wing at St. Joseph's Health Centre, at the age of 90. She was a sweet and gentle soul whose faith kept her spirits high, who always loved and prayed for her family. She was kind-hearted, compassionate, never wanting to be a burden. Behind her warm and gentle smile was a quick wit followed by kind words. Her love for gardening gave her much pleasure. Jadwiga, beloved wife of the late Andrzej Sedlar, a loving a devoted mother to John (Jody) and Mary Ann (Gord), attentive and proud grandmother to her grandchildren Cheyne (Greg), Cailey, Arlan, and Braelyn and great-grandmother to Finn. Family will receive visitors at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., on Tuesday, March 17th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. (with prayer and rosary at 6 p.m.). Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Casimir's Church on Roncesvalles Ave. with interment to follow at Assumption Cemetery. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 15, 2020
