MASLOWSKI, Jadwiga Stanislawa Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at West Park Healthcare Centre, at the age of 93. Predeceased by husband Tadeusz F. Maslowski and survived by brother John Jablonski (Zofia). Loving mother to Ted (Agnieszka), Mary (Edmund). Dear grandmother to Mark (Kasia), Joanna (Peter), Matthew (Danica), Katherine (Jonathan) and great-grandmother to Maya, Viktor and Natalia. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. Rosary prayers at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Casimir's Catholic Church, 156 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Sanctuary Park Cemetery, 1570 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke. For those who wish, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 7, 2019