Service Information
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON
L5B 1M8
(905)-279-7663
Obituary

de SOUSA, Jaime Vieira 1934 - 2019 Surrounded by family, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, Jaime died at the Trillium Health Centre - Mississauga, at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Sara for 60 years. Loving father of Jose Manuel (Filomena), Anabela, Sofia (Paul) and Nelly (Carlos). Adored Avô to Nathan (Erica) Shane, Jonathan, Danielle, Jane, Kate and Austin. Loving Bisavô to baby Amelia. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, north of QEW), on Monday from 6-9 p.m. and Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Cristo Rei Catholic Church, 3495 Confederation Pkwy., on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Entombment will take place at Glen Oaks Mausoleum. If desired, remembrances may be made to Trillium Health Partners or the Alzheimer Society of Peel. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019
