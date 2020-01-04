|
HOLUBIZKYJ, Jakiw Passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Credit Valley Hospital, in his 95th year. Beloved husband to Mary Kozlowsky, father to Ihor Holubizkyj, stepfather to Lida and Myron Pyskir, Vira Kozlowsky, Nestor and Deborah Kozlowsky, grandfather to Alexei Boris, Mykola, Shayan and Ruslan. Jakiw was born in Pechirna, Ukraine. Orphaned at an early age and raised by his brothers. Life was difficult but Jakiw was able to overcome many life altering events with a contagiously positive, constructive and jovial attitude. As a teenager, Jakiw was taken as a forced labourer to Germany during WWII. Following the war, he made his way to England where he worked, studied and started a family. After several years, the family moved to Canada. Jakiw had an amazing memory and penchant for learning. A strident supporter of democratic and religious freedoms for all countries, but especially Ukraine. A member and supporter of many Ukrainian organizations and resident at the Ivan Franko Home. He will be dearly missed by all. ?????? ???? ???'??? Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., on Thursday, January 9, 2020 6-9 p.m. Funeral Rite will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, January 10th at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Volodymyr Cemetery in Oakville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Ivan Franko Homes" in memory of Jakiw Holubizkyj. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020