SCHILLER, JAKOB February 1, 1932 – November 30, 2019 It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Jakob Schiller, beloved husband of Edith for 63 years. Loving father and father-in-law to Diana and Bernie, and Petra and Joe. Cherished and proud Opa to Jonathan, Matthew, Sebastian and Natalie. Jakob immigrated to Canada in 1954. With a strong work ethic, he shortly thereafter established his own successful painting and decorating business. You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone else with a better eye for colour. In 1956, he married his true love, Edith. During their spare time they enjoyed dancing, swimming at Wasaga Beach, skiing at Blue Mountain and smashing shuttlecocks in the gym. Jakob was an accomplished ping-pong player and could sink any ball on a billiards table. He was extremely proud of his daughters and their successes in their careers and families. Jakob's greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren – whether he was supporting their varied activities or playing with them in the backyard. Sadly, in 2010, Jakob was rendered quadriplegic from a car accident. He converted his immense physical strength into a mental determination that enabled him to continue for nine challenging years. He passed peacefully at home. Our "Gentle Giant" will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all his loving family and many dear friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Thornhill Lutheran Church, 149 Bay Thorn Drive, Thornhill, ON. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Jakob's name to the Thornhill Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.

