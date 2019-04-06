Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES A. ASTON. View Sign

ASTON, JAMES A. November 3, 1923 - March 9, 2019 The family announces with great sorrow his peaceful passing at the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre, Ottawa, on March 9, 2019, at the age of 95. He served as a tailgunner with RCAF 413 Squadron (Coastal Command) Northern Europe 1943-1945 and was honourably discharged with rank of Warrant Officer. Predeceased by his loving wife of 51 years, Louise (Coles) in 1997, a brother, Leslie of England, and a sister, Edith of Australia. Also predeceased by sister-in-law Joyce and brothers-in-law Howard, Clarence and Stuart and their spouses and nieces, Connie and Catherine and nephews, Greg and Geordon. Jim is survived and lovingly remembered by his son Glenn (Nora) of Timmins and their children James (Candice) and Erin (Ryan); son Robert (Bonnie) of Hendon, SK, and his daughter Eden and daughters Jane of Almonte, ON and Marilyn of Whitehorse, YT; and by his longtime friend Elsie Wright of North Bay. Orphaned at age 7 in England, he was a product of Dr. Barnardo's orphanage system and was one of thousands of "Home Children" sent into indentured service to Canada at age 14. The family settled in North Bay in 1960 and Jim ran his own business, Kingsway Trailer Sales, there for 30 years. He enjoyed travel and had toured every continent but Africa. An avid fisherman, hunter and golfer, he was happiest fishing in his boat on Lake Nipissing. Generous with his time, he was a master carpenter who helped many family and friends and was a generous supporter of his grandchildren's education and orphans through Foster Parents Plan. Jim was a 50-year member of Knox Presbyterian Church in North Bay and will be lovingly remembered as a good father, neighbour and friend. The family would like to express sincere thanks to the Perley and Rideau Centre for their dignified and compassionate care of our father. Cremation has taken place and a family interment ceremony will follow in the fall at North Bay.

ASTON, JAMES A. November 3, 1923 - March 9, 2019 The family announces with great sorrow his peaceful passing at the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre, Ottawa, on March 9, 2019, at the age of 95. He served as a tailgunner with RCAF 413 Squadron (Coastal Command) Northern Europe 1943-1945 and was honourably discharged with rank of Warrant Officer. Predeceased by his loving wife of 51 years, Louise (Coles) in 1997, a brother, Leslie of England, and a sister, Edith of Australia. Also predeceased by sister-in-law Joyce and brothers-in-law Howard, Clarence and Stuart and their spouses and nieces, Connie and Catherine and nephews, Greg and Geordon. Jim is survived and lovingly remembered by his son Glenn (Nora) of Timmins and their children James (Candice) and Erin (Ryan); son Robert (Bonnie) of Hendon, SK, and his daughter Eden and daughters Jane of Almonte, ON and Marilyn of Whitehorse, YT; and by his longtime friend Elsie Wright of North Bay. Orphaned at age 7 in England, he was a product of Dr. Barnardo's orphanage system and was one of thousands of "Home Children" sent into indentured service to Canada at age 14. The family settled in North Bay in 1960 and Jim ran his own business, Kingsway Trailer Sales, there for 30 years. He enjoyed travel and had toured every continent but Africa. An avid fisherman, hunter and golfer, he was happiest fishing in his boat on Lake Nipissing. Generous with his time, he was a master carpenter who helped many family and friends and was a generous supporter of his grandchildren's education and orphans through Foster Parents Plan. Jim was a 50-year member of Knox Presbyterian Church in North Bay and will be lovingly remembered as a good father, neighbour and friend. The family would like to express sincere thanks to the Perley and Rideau Centre for their dignified and compassionate care of our father. Cremation has taken place and a family interment ceremony will follow in the fall at North Bay. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close