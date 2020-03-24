|
AGUANNO, JAMES "JIM" Peacefully passed away with family at his side at home on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 68 years of age. Beloved husband of Lynne (nee McEllistrum). Loving dad of Michael (Kerry) Aguanno and Katie Aguanno (Mike Scott). Proud grandpa of Kaylee (Steven), Joseph, Rebecca, Samuel and Joshua. Dear great-grandpa of Benjamin. Cherished son of Anne and late Sam Aguanno. Dear brother of Dianne Aguanno (Anthony), Marie (Ron) Sokoll, Tommy Aguanno and predeceased by Debbie Aguanno. Jim will also be lovingly remembered by many cousins. To celebrate Jim's life, a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In Jim's memory, donations may be made to the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 24, 2020