BOGGISS, JAMES ALBERT It is with profound sadness that the family announces Jim's passing on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, at the age of 91 years. Predeceased by his beloved wife Helen (nee Ansell) and by his daughter Darlene. Loving father of David (Janis), Margaret Dowling, Ruth (Ron Gilmour) and Mary (Wade Hardiman). Proud and devoted grandfather of Mark (Janice), Stephanie, Lindsay Gilmour, James Dowling, Kyle Gilmour, Graeme Gilmour and Patrick Hardiman. Jim will be sadly missed, but forever remembered by his extended family and close friends, including his comrades with the 48th Highlanders of Canada. Family and friends may visit at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line (Dundas/403), Oakville, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 1-3 p.m., followed by a service in the Chapel at 3 o'clock. Reception in the Glen Oaks Lounge. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the 48th Highlanders Trusts or Kidney Foundation of Canada. Online condolences and memories can be shared through www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 19, 2019