GRAHAM, JAMES ALBERT (Masonic Lodge of Fellowship) After a struggle at Humber River Regional Hospital, on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Jim, beloved husband of 65 years of the late Helen. Loving father of Elizabeth Anne (Beth) Graham and her husband Graham Haunton. Brother of George (St. John, New Brunswick). Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday. Service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the Chapel. Cremation. In memory of Jim, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 15, 2019