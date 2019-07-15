Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES ALEXANDER HUME. View Sign Obituary

HUME, JAMES ALEXANDER June 19, 1941 – July 11, 2019 It is with great sadness and love, that the family and friends of James (Jim) Hume bid farewell to a man of integrity and wit. He was born in Kilwinning, Scotland and moved to Canada with his parents (Margaret (Anderson) Hume and Alexander Hume) in 1950. He grew up and went to school in Owen Sound, Ontario. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the Canadian Armed Forces where he served 3 years stationed in Petawawa, Ontario. He was employed at General Motors in Oshawa, Ontario for a short time, until he began his lifetime career as a Correctional Officer. At retirement, he was Superintendent of the Owen Sound Correctional Facility, which brought him back to his roots. Jim enjoyed golfing and riding his motorcycle. He will be sadly missed by his wife Shirley LaPorte and her family; his ex-wife Eleanor (Burke) Hume; his 3 children and spouses: Bernadette (Hume) Roosma and Michael Roosma, Jamie Hume and Jenny (Garcia) Hume, Angela (Hume) Lagace; his 4 grandchildren and their spouses: Brandy Roosma and Gerrit Roosma, Brittany (Roosma) Walker and Byron Walker, Michael Roosma Jr. and Kyron Lagace; and his 4 great-grandchildren: Cara Roosma, Aiden Walker, Ella Walker and Caleb Roosma. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Owen Sound Hospital and at the Wingham and District Hospital for their wonderful care and attention. Online condolences may be made at

