KIRKWOOD, James "Jim" Alexander January 14, 1933 - September 17, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Jim Kirkwood, on September 17, 2020, at Toronto Western Hospital, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Marion (nee Woods) for over 63 wonderful years. Cherished father of Paul (Wendy Gilliam 2019), Jane (Larry), Joy and Ken (Don). Caring brother to Shirley Funk (Jerry). Uncle to Steven, Pam, Michael, Deane, Doug, David, Mark and Karen. Adored grandpa to Laurena (Colin), Micaela, Mariana and Roslyn. Jim was dedicated to social justice in his work as a Minister with the United Church of Canada, working in Marsden, Saskatchewan and Zambia, and finally as an Executive Secretary for Africa in the Division of World Outreach, United Church of Canada. Jim retired in 1993 and continued his humanitarian work within communities of justice focused on the environment, women's rights, anti-racism, Two-Spirit and LGBTQ rights, people with different abilities, Indigenous sovereignty, Arts advocacy and food security. He is recognized as an ally and mentor by many individuals and community groups from diverse intersectionalities. "Ubuntu – I am because we are." An avid outdoorsman, athelete, coach, conservationist, birdwatcher and armchair philosopher, raised around farms where his European forefolk settled in Ballinafad, Ontario in the 1800's, Jim was strongly connected to the land and guided by the adages 'think globally, act locally', and 'live simply so others may simply live.' As per Jim's wishes, cremation has already taken place. In his memory, donations can be made to Community Living Toronto, the United Church of Canada (for work in Africa), or simply plant a tree or a garden. Condolences can be left online at www.giffenmackdanforth.com