McCOWAN, JAMES ALEXANDER (JIM) January 31, 1932 - November 9, 2019 Passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 due to complications of Parkinson's Disease at Southlake Regional Health Centre in his 88th year. Loving partner to Pamela Morris. Loving father of John McCowan (Brenda), Ann Wakelin (Rob), and Michelle McCowan. Proud grandfather of Evan Wakelin (Greta), Wesley Wakelin (Larissa), Robin Wakelin, Jackie McCowan and James McCowan. Great-grandfather to Gordon Wakelin. Dear brother to John McCowan (Jack), predeceased by brothers William (Bill) and Robert (Bob) McCowan and sister Helen Thomson (McCowan). Leaving behind many more beloved family and friends, too numerous to mention. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Audley Hall, Deer Creek Golf and Banquet Facility, 2700 Audley Rd., Ajax, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or the charity of your choice. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019