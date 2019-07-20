THOMPSON, James "Jim" Alfred Passed away peacefully at the Trillium Health Partners – Mississauga, after a long illness, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Julia. Loving father of Michael James (Goretti), Gregory Paul and Christopher John (Donna). He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchild. Son of the late Bertie and Dorothy Thompson and brother of the late William Thompson (Mary). Jim had, for many years, been active in coaching youngsters in lacrosse and hockey as well as the managerial duties as President of Dixie Lacrosse. A special thank you to the caring staff at the Trillium Health Partners. Friends may call at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 921 Flagship Dr. (at Tomken Rd.), Mississauga, for memorial visiting on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10 a.m., until the time of a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019