TOWNSHEND, JAMES ALFRED "JIM" Born, May 18, 1930, and passed peacefully at Orchard Villa Long Term Care, on Monday, November 18, 2019. Jim was the loving husband of Marguerite "Marg" for 68 years. Loving father of Laurie (Geoff) and Russ (Astonina). Cherished Grandpa of Conor (Becca), Mike and Molly (Dave), and Great-Grandpa of Lucy and Max. Family and friends will remember Jim at his happiest on the golf course, the tennis court, or ski slopes. The family will receive friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road (Pickering Village), Ajax, 905-428-8488, on Saturday, November 23rd, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. The Memorial Service will follow in the chapel at 3:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2019