Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James ALLAN. View Sign Obituary

ALLAN, James On Thursday, October 31, 2019, Jim slipped quietly away into the arms of his Lord at Ian Anderson House, at the age of 80 years. Loving Husband of Isabelle (Liz) Allan (nee Stinson). Beloved Father of Kevin (Patricia), Dean (Laura) and Jay (Maire). Beloved Brother of Betty Scagfeld (Jon), Kathy Hemphill (Don) and Lynda Lepore (Aldo). Cherished Grandfather to Kayla Renate and Julianna Rose Allan. Jim loved music and was a member of the St. Christopher's Sr. Choir and for 45 years performed with the Clarkson Music Theatre, both on stage and serving on the Board. He loved golf, curling and TV sports so much. Jim was known for his smile and his positive attitude. The family would like to thank the staff of LHIN Palliative who were so helpful, especially Nurse Ruth, Doctor Nathan Snyder and the staff at Ian Anderson House. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ian Anderson House or the .

ALLAN, James On Thursday, October 31, 2019, Jim slipped quietly away into the arms of his Lord at Ian Anderson House, at the age of 80 years. Loving Husband of Isabelle (Liz) Allan (nee Stinson). Beloved Father of Kevin (Patricia), Dean (Laura) and Jay (Maire). Beloved Brother of Betty Scagfeld (Jon), Kathy Hemphill (Don) and Lynda Lepore (Aldo). Cherished Grandfather to Kayla Renate and Julianna Rose Allan. Jim loved music and was a member of the St. Christopher's Sr. Choir and for 45 years performed with the Clarkson Music Theatre, both on stage and serving on the Board. He loved golf, curling and TV sports so much. Jim was known for his smile and his positive attitude. The family would like to thank the staff of LHIN Palliative who were so helpful, especially Nurse Ruth, Doctor Nathan Snyder and the staff at Ian Anderson House. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ian Anderson House or the . Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.