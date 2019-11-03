ALLAN, James On Thursday, October 31, 2019, Jim slipped quietly away into the arms of his Lord at Ian Anderson House, at the age of 80 years. Loving Husband of Isabelle (Liz) Allan (nee Stinson). Beloved Father of Kevin (Patricia), Dean (Laura) and Jay (Maire). Beloved Brother of Betty Scagfeld (Jon), Kathy Hemphill (Don) and Lynda Lepore (Aldo). Cherished Grandfather to Kayla Renate and Julianna Rose Allan. Jim loved music and was a member of the St. Christopher's Sr. Choir and for 45 years performed with the Clarkson Music Theatre, both on stage and serving on the Board. He loved golf, curling and TV sports so much. Jim was known for his smile and his positive attitude. The family would like to thank the staff of LHIN Palliative who were so helpful, especially Nurse Ruth, Doctor Nathan Snyder and the staff at Ian Anderson House. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ian Anderson House or the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 3, 2019