JAMES ALLAN

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest Sympathy to Liz and the entire Allan family. ..."
Service Information
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON
L6H 7A8
(905)-257-1100
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Glen Oaks Memorial Gardens
Mississauga, ON
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glen Oaks Memorial Gardens
Mississauga, ON
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Christopher's Roman Catholic Church
1171 Clarkson Rd. S.
Mississauga, ON
View Map
Obituary

ALLAN, JAMES On Thursday, October 31, 2019 Jim slipped quietly away into the arms of his Lord at Ian Anderson House at the age of 80 years. Loving Husband of Isabelle (Liz) Allan (nee Stinson), Beloved Father of Kevin (Patricia), Dean (Laura) and Jay (Maire), Beloved Brother of Betty Scagfeld (Jon), Kathy Hemphill (Don) and Lynda Lepore (Aldo), Cherished Grandfather to Kayla Renate and Julianna Rose Allan. Jim loved music and was a member of the St. Christopher's Sr. Choir and for 45 years performed with the Clarkson Music Theatre, both on stage and serving on the Board. He loved golf, curling and TV sports so much. Jim was known for his smile and his positive attitude. Visitation will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, 905-257-8822, on Tuesday, November 5th from 2–4 and 6-8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Christopher's Roman Catholic Church, 1171 Clarkson Road N., Mississauga, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. A reception will be held at church following the Funeral Mass. A private cremation will be held. The family would like to thank the staff of LHIN Palliative who were so helpful, especially Nurse Ruth, Doctor Nathan Snyder and the staff at Ian Anderson House. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ian Anderson House or the . Online condolences may be made at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.