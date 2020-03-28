Home

JAMES ALPHEUS (STEVE) DAVIS

JAMES ALPHEUS (STEVE) DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS, JAMES (STEVE) ALPHEUS Peacefully passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital – Palliative Care Unit on March 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by his parents James Alpheus (1961) and Gwendolyn Ione Davis (1993), sister Yvonne Davis (2019) and niece Susan (Kevin) Cornies, nee Howson (2019). Survived by his loving wife Jean, and Ingrid, mother of his daughters Jennifer and Denise, Annette, mother of his son Steven, siblings Bette (Bill) Howson, Judith Davis and Dr. Jacqueline Davis, Austin, TX. Steve was also survived by 4 nephews and 3 nieces and was the Grand Uncle to 3 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew. James will also be missed by his family in Nova Scotia. There will be a Celebration of James' (Steve's) life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Northumberland Hills Hospital – Palliative Care Unit or a charity of your choice. Funeral Arrangements by York Visitation Centre.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020
