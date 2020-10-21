JAMES ANDERSON

ANDERSON, JAMES April l4, 1940 - October 18, 2020 Beloved husband of Janet, loving father to Michelle (Michael), Jennifer, Kathleen (Andrew). Special Uncle to Yvette and Teresa and many nieces and nephews. Jim was a member of Park Rod and Custom Car Club for over 61 years. He will be sadly missed by this extended family. His hockey buddies will miss him at the Old Timers Alumni monthly luncheons he attended for over 20 years. Jim will be remembered by all who knew him as a loyal friend, good natured, kind, caring, gentle man. Leaving his family with many wonderful memories of a life well-lived. We are thankful he is now at peace. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of visitation, a donation to the MS Society or War Amps of Canada would be appreciated. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org
