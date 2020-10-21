1/
JAMES ANDERSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDERSON, JAMES April l4, 1940 - October 18, 2020 Beloved husband of Janet, loving father to Michelle (Michael), Jennifer, Kathleen (Andrew). Special Uncle to Yvette and Teresa and many nieces and nephews. Jim was a member of Park Rod and Custom Car Club for over 61 years. He will be sadly missed by this extended family. His hockey buddies will miss him at the Old Timers Alumni monthly luncheons he attended for over 20 years. Jim will be remembered by all who knew him as a loyal friend, good natured, kind, caring, gentle man. Leaving his family with many wonderful memories of a life well-lived. We are thankful he is now at peace. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of visitation, a donation to the MS Society or War Amps of Canada would be appreciated. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved