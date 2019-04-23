Guest Book View Sign Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Obituary

AIKENHEAD, James Andrew We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Andrew on April 15, 2019, in his 37th year. Since age 11, Andrew had been living with Addison's Disease. While he worked hard to manage the condition, it was ultimately an acute adrenal crisis that claimed his life. He will be immensely missed by his parents, Tim and Kimberly, his siblings Ange (Adrian) Rocca, Jake (Tali), James (Megan Till-Landry) and Jorie (Pietro Rizzuto) as well as his adoring niece and nephews, Addie, Jack and Charlie Rocca. Andrew was a generous soul with a huge heart – always fiercely loyal to and supportive of his family. His welcoming, easy-going style made people immediately feel at ease. He had a fun-loving personality, great sense of humour and an innate desire to make people happy. After a promising early career in outdoor art during his teenage years, Andrew refocused his creativity to the kitchen. Once on that path, he found his second home and family at Barberian's and Harry's Steak Houses where he was encouraged to express his fervent love for all things food. A private family funeral has been held and a Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving for Andrew's life will take place on Monday, April 29th at 10 a.m. at Yorkminster Park Baptist Church, 1585 Yonge Street, Toronto, M4T 1Z9. Andrew delighted in opportunities to mentor newcomers in the kitchen and would be thrilled for that to be his legacy. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Community Food Centres Canada (National Programming) in Andrew's honour, would be a very meaningful tribute and greatly appreciated.



