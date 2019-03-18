ROTHWELL, James Andrew James passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019. Loving husband of Roberta (nee Hodges), brother in law to Doug and Mary Ann Hodges, uncle of Stephanie Poulin, Graham Condie, Christopher Hodges, Melissa Dumas and good friend to many. Born in Ottawa, June 1941, Jim graduated from Ryerson School of Business. He had a distinguished career as an economist with the federal and provincial governments. He was very athletic, had a brilliant mind, a loving heart, and a wonderful sense of humour. A Mass will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m. at St. Basil's Catholic Church in Toronto. Donations would be appreciated for St. Basil's Out of the Cold program where Jim volunteered.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 18, 2019