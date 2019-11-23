GINOU, JAMES ARTHUR July 5, 1939 - November 21, 2019 Jim (80) passed away peacefully in his Toronto home surrounded by family. He will be lovingly remembered by sons Jonathan (Athena), Joshua, Daniel, Jeffrey, daughter Kimberly (Ryan), grandchildren Layton, Alexandra, Nikki, adopted son Roger (Meghan) and our mom Linda, his Guardian Angel during our father's illness. Many thanks to the dedicated doctors, nurses, PSWs and staff at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and St. Elizabeth Health Services for their wonderful care, and to his many friends and extended family for their love and support. Visitation: Tuesday, November 26th, 6:00-9:00 p.m. Service: Wednesday, November 27th, 11:00 a.m. Reception: to follow MOUNT PLEASANT FUNERAL CENTRE: 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto. In the spirit of Dad's charitable legacy and in lieu of flowers, donations to your favourite charity are greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019