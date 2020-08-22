1/1
James Arthur POLLARD
1947 - 2020
POLLARD, James Arthur December 12, 1947 – August 16, 2020 B.A., B. Comm., C.A President – Nu Media Display Systems It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jim Pollard, our loving husband, father and papa. Jim passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020, with family by his side. He had been battling myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a form of blood cancer, and also developing cognitive problems for over 10 years. Tragically, the cancer progressed to acute myelogenous leukemia (AML), to which he unfortunately succumbed. Beloved husband of Barbara (aka Molly). Proud father of Justin (Stephanie Flowers), Alexandra (Michael Morrison) and Jillian (Kyle Marriott). Adoring grandfather to Brooklynn, Jordynn and Lucas Pollard, and Sierra and Violet Morrison. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Theresa Pollard of Harrow, his brother John and his sister Mary Ann. Survived by brothers, Larry (Marcia), Brian (Ginger); sisters, Patsy Ann, Betty Ann (Dave Greenwood), Michelle (Herb Fox), Maureen (Dave Watson); sisters-in-law, Nancy Pollard, Zina Decker (Todd); and brother-in-law Russ Lawson. Left to mourn are many cousins, nieces, nephews, as well as longtime friends and business associates. Both hard-working and fun-loving, Jim loved to travel, be with his family and have a cigar after a round of golf. A private family service will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, with a Celebration of Life at a future date. Rest in peace "Longball Jim". Online condolences may be left at www.glenoaks.ca. If desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, Trillium Health Partners or the Alzheimer Society.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 22, 2020.
