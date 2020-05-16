WISE, JAMES ARTHUR May 9, 1931 - May 11, 2020 Suddenly at North York General Hospital on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 89, beloved husband of Roberta for 64 happy years, loving father of Daniel (Dan) and his wife Frances, and proud grandfather of Isabelle and Thomas. Jim was the son of the late Norman and Florence Wise. Jim also leaves behind his cousin Ralph and wife Jannie in Hong Kong, his sister-in-law and her husband Audrey and Larry Long, and 13 nieces and nephews. Jim obtained his BA from the University of Toronto in 1953 and joined his father in the third-generation family business of Wise Insurance Company, merging the business in 1997 with John Bean and his family at WC McLaughlin Insurance Company where he continued to serve his clients for an additional 17 years until his retirement in 2014. Jim enjoyed travelling to the Caribbean with Roberta and enjoyed summers with family and friends at cottages in Muskoka and on Georgian Bay. Always community-minded, Jim was actively engaged with charitable work with Cubs and Scouts with Dan and with the YMCA and Hillcrest United Church, where he served both organizations for many years on regional advisory councils and boards of directors respectively. As a result of the current pandemic, a private family service will take place, followed in the future by a Celebration of Life when it is again safe to gather together with family and friends. Donations, in Jim's memory, can be directed to Thornhill United Church or personal charity of choice. Online condolences and more detailed obituary at www.rskane.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.