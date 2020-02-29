|
TANNIAN, James Augustine June 11, 1926 – February 23, 2020 Peacefully at Erin Mills Lodge, Mississauga, Ontario, on February 23, 2020, in his 94th year. Loving husband of Marion (St. Onge) for over 51 years. Jim was born in Calgary, to Michael J. and Mary Theresa (Tess) Tannian (Maher). He is survived by sisters Nan Tannian, Philomena Reynolds (late Bud) and Claire Fedeyko (late Paul). Jim is also survived by nieces Mary Anne Dansie (Tim), Nancy Fedeyko (Sheri), Kiki Flanagan (Mike) and Judy Soucy (Gilles). He is also survived by nephews Chris Reynolds (Portia), Bill Reynolds (Rebecca), Tom Reynolds (Natasha) and John St. Onge (Susan), as well as his many great-nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by nephews Jimmy St. Onge and Mike Fedeyko. Jim will be remembered by all who knew him for his kindness, generosity and his very unique sense of humour. Thanks to Sue and Jenna, Dr. Jack and the entire team at Erin Mills Lodge for all of their care and support over the past couple of years. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7th, at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, 2300 Burnhamthorpe Rd. W., Mississauga, ON. In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made to The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020