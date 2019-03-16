WELLER, JAMES AYLWARD Born August 15, 1926 in Great Longstone, near Blackwell Derbyshire, England. Passed away on March 13, 2019, at Northumberland Hills Hospital Cobourg, at the age of 92. Loving husband of Patricia. Father of Margaret (Ralph), Phil (Andrea) and Andrew. Served in Royal Navy 1944 to 1947. Engineering graduate of Loughborough College 1951. Immigrated to Canada 1958. Editor of MacLean Hunter's magazines, "Canadian Machinery", "Design Engineering" to 1971. Appointed General Manager and (later) Vice President, Canadian Nuclear Association. Involved in founding Canadian Nuclear Society (of Nuclear professionals). Awards included: Fellowships of Engineering Institute of Canada and (UK) Institution of Production Engineers. Executive Committee Member of Diocese of Toronto and lay delegate to National Synod. A service will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E., Cobourg, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., with visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Northumberland Hills Hospital Palliative Care Unit. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019