BARTLEY, JAMES "JIM" Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in his 82nd year. Jim had a successful and long career in the automotive business. Jim has touched the lives of many people. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Lois (nee Longhurst). Loving father of Lori Sellers (Darryl), Richard (Marty) and Kevin (Jill). Beloved grandfather to Josh (Maxine), Amanda (Chris), Bianca (Kyle), Brittney, Madison, Brandon, Darby and Kori. Loving brother to Pat Morisette and Virginia Shelfoon. Jim will be sadly missed by all other extended family members and friends. A special thank you to Bloomington Cove for their excellent care they provided. God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you, and whispered "come to me" Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, cremation has taken place. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, P.O. Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). In memory of Jim, please consider a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
