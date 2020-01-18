|
KELLY, JAMES BERNARD "Jim" July 27, 1932 - January 15, 2020 It is with deep sadness that the family of James Bernard Kelly announce his peaceful passing surrounded by family, on January 15, 2020. He leaves behind his wife and best friend Noella (Longchamp), as well as his children: Paul (Pitty), Kathy (Jim), Julie (Emiddio), Mike (Carla), Phil and Jim (Shelley). He will be greatly missed by his 13 grandchildren: Christine, Kaitlin, Nicole, Julie, Sarah, Andrea, Patrick, Jack, Sonya, Patrick, Daniel, Cael and Cian; as well as his four great-grandchildren: Brayden, Evan, Riley and Nicholas. Jim also leaves behind many nieces and nephews on both the Kelly and Longchamp sides. Jim emigrated from Dublin, Ireland, in 1952 landing in Quebec City. He made his way to Montreal where he met his bride-to-be Noella and began a 62-year love story. Jim touched many lives throughout his lifetime. His kind, gentle, thoughtful and caring nature endeared him to people; both in business, where he led and mentored countless colleagues; and to friends and neighbours, who he met and made lifelong bonds with. Jim's greatest joy in life however, was spending time with his family. We are all so grateful to have had so many wonderful years with our husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Our family would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the staff and caregivers at Erin Meadows Retirement Centre who provided exceptional care and kindness to Jim in the last 8 months. A Celebration of Life will be held at the GLEN OAKS FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY, 3164 Ninth Line (at Dundas St.), Oakville, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. with visitation two hours prior from 11 - 1 p.m. Donations in Jim's memory can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Online condolences can be made through www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020