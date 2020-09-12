THOMPSON, JAMES CALVIN 1929 - 2020 Veteran of WWII Passed away peacefully, with the love of his family in his heart, on September 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joyce. Devoted father to Gary, Carl (Julie), Janice (Al) and Jennifer. Proud grandpa to Jason, Dawn, Wesley, Chris, Robert and Lindsay and to eight great-grandchildren. Dear brother to Barbara (John) and the late Helen, Peggy and Deanna. Private cremation has taken place and James will be reunited with Joyce. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca