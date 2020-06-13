JAMES CAMPBELL
CAMPBELL, JAMES It is with a heavy heart the family of James (Jimmy) Campbell announce his passing on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Brampton Civic Hospital. He will be greatly missed by Margaret, his wife of nearly 65 years, along with his children Iain Campbell (predeceased), Stuart Campbell (Kim) and Sybil Melen (Pat). He was admired and loved by all his grandchildren Lynsey Hunt (Keith), Shonaugh Berry (Al), Jimmy Melen (Laura), Kaitlynn Campbell (Brad), Iain Campbell, Keivan Campbell (Nicki), Maggie Melen (Sam) and 5 great-grandchildren. For those of us who were privileged enough to know this man of great character, kindness, generosity and his gentle demeanor, know he was a "True Gentleman" through and through. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements by Egan Funeral Home, Bolton. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
