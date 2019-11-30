CASSELLS, JAMES Passed away peacefully, Monday, November 25, 2019. Loving husband of Joy, father of Brad (Barb) and Wendy. Grandfather of Lindsay and Meghan and predeceased by his grandson Nathan. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Canada and Ireland. Dad will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1-3 p.m., at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229). Online condolences may be made at www.etouch.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019