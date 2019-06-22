GARTSHORE, JAMES CLIFFORD September 10, 1928 – June 19, 2019 Former Mayor of Whitby, Jim passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 66 years, Marjorie (Rints); sons David (Sharon), Donald (predeceased); 3 grandchildren: Candace (Adam), Brittany, James; 2 great-grandchildren: Jeremy and Avery. Member of the Whitby Kinsmen Club and served as President 1962/63, District 8 Governor in 1964/65. In 1968 he was proclaimed a Life Member. Jim was a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for dedicated services to peers and community. Jim was a very humble and private person. Those who knew him were familiar with his witty sense of humour and love of life. A memorial visitation for Jim will take place at W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, 110 Dundas Street East, Whitby, Sunday, June 23rd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's United Church, 201 Centre Street South, Whitby on Tuesday, June 25th at 11:00 a.m. Donations in memory of Jim may be sent to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at wctownfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019