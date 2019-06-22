Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES CLIFFORD GARTSHORE. View Sign Service Information W.C. Town Funeral Chapel 110 Dundas Street East Whitby , ON L1N 2H7 (905)-668-3410 Obituary

GARTSHORE, JAMES CLIFFORD September 10, 1928 – June 19, 2019 Former Mayor of Whitby, Jim passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 66 years, Marjorie (Rints); sons David (Sharon), Donald (predeceased); 3 grandchildren: Candace (Adam), Brittany, James; 2 great-grandchildren: Jeremy and Avery. Member of the Whitby Kinsmen Club and served as President 1962/63, District 8 Governor in 1964/65. In 1968 he was proclaimed a Life Member. Jim was a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for dedicated services to peers and community. Jim was a very humble and private person. Those who knew him were familiar with his witty sense of humour and love of life. A memorial visitation for Jim will take place at W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, 110 Dundas Street East, Whitby, Sunday, June 23rd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's United Church, 201 Centre Street South, Whitby on Tuesday, June 25th at 11:00 a.m. Donations in memory of Jim may be sent to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at



