BARKER, JAMES COOPER Passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the age of 92, as a resident of Union Villa since early 2012, where he was well cared for on the Box Grove unit. He was born March 10, 1928 in Swift Current, Saskatchewan. He was the youngest sibling and the brother to four sisters. Following the sudden passing of their mother, Jim and his sisters moved to Richmond Hill in 1929 and lived with their Aunt Emma Barker. He spent the remainder of his life in York Region, living 54 years in his home in Victoria Square, tending to his vegetable garden, supporting his family and serving the community. Jim made at least one return to Saskatchewan in 1944 to work for his cousins during the fall harvest. Jim attended school in Richmond Hill and eventually took a job as a mechanic at an International Harvester dealership, owned and operated by his future brother-in-law, Floyd Perkins. He met Coral Perkins at the dealership and they married in October 1956. Jim worked for Jones Construction and Premier Ready-Mix Concrete as a plant maintenance mechanic. He retired in 1992. Jim was a dedicated contributor to the village of Victoria Square, devoting time to the local park and community centre, including serving on the Community Centre Board for 45 years. He took on the task of creating an outdoor skating rink and arranging for the Town to plow the snow. He was instrumental in organizing softball teams, games and leagues for youth. He coached, umpired and scheduled the games. He arranged for the purchase of equipment and uniforms. He often paid for the chalk himself to line the diamond. He did not seek accolades or attention for his service, he simply wanted to make a worthwhile contribution for the enjoyment of others. He was predeceased by his wife Coral (Perkins) 1995, and his son Paul, 1987. He is survived by his son Ross, Dale (Donna) and daughter Loralee (Domenic). He was the very proud grandfather to Elizabeth (Joel), Jeff, Jordan, Jayna (Tajae) and Joshua. He was predeceased by all of his siblings – Elinor Cunningham, Florence Campbell, Lillian Nixon and Marion French. He will be missed by all of us including his many nieces and nephews and cousins. As per Dad's wishes, and due to the current public health conditions, a limited service for the family is planned at Marshall Funeral Home, with a livestream available. Burial will occur following the service at Victoria Square United Church Cemetery. When it is safe to gather, a well-deserved celebration of life will be planned. Donations in lieu of flowers in Jim's memory, can be made to: Unionville Home Society, or Parkinson Canada - Research, or Special Olympics Ontario.



