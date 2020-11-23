1/
James CRANE
CRANE, James Passed away peacefully at Ian Anderson House in Oakville on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Nell (Matwijiw) for over 64 years. Loving father of Tom (Colleen) Crane. Cherished grandpa of Ellen Crane and Nathaniel Crane. Predeceased by his parents Onufri and Mary Chronowic, survived by his brothers Sylvester Chronowic and John Chronowic. A visitation will be held at the SIMPLE ALTERNATIVE Funeral Centre, 1535 South Gateway Road, Mississauga, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Due to the pandemic the visitation is by invitation only. Memorial donations to Ian Anderson House would be greatly appreciated by the family.


Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1535 South Gateway Road
Mississauga, ON L4W 5J1
(905) 602-1580
