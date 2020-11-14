BROWNLEE, JAMES DAVID James David "Jim" Brownlee of Whitby, Ontario, passed away unexpectedly after cardiac surgery on November 5, 2020, at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed. Jim was an only child, born in 1949 to Wesley and Isabella Brownlee, of Halifax, NS, where he lived until moving to Ontario in 1991. A graduate of St. Mary's University, he spent his career working in corporate sales in several industries. Jim was a proud Canadian and a proud Maritimer. His heart, fashion sense and preferences in art never strayed far from the ocean. Jim was fascinated by all boats, including small dug-out canoes on the Amazon and bare boat sailing in the Caribbean. He loved to watch all sports enthusiastically without really caring about who would win. He will be remembered for his gentle nature, generosity, sense of humour, esoteric vocabulary, and bad "Carlton" dance moves. His cooking made us anticipate every family get together for both the company and the wonderful food. He also relished his role as Papa to his 6 grandchildren. An extended family vacation to Jamaica in 2018 will always be a treasured memory for us. Jim will be forever missed by his wife, Donna, sons and daughters-in-law, Christian and Erin Klender (Charlotte, NC), Corey and Lesle Klender (Oshawa, ON) and daughter Jamie Brownlee (Oshawa, ON). Loving Papa to Rylann, Aubrey and Caleb Klender; Brynn, Elise, and Kennedy Klender. Beloved son-in-law of Terri Burgess (Halifax, NS) and cherished brother-in-law to Linda Burgess (Sarasota, FL), Lori Burgess (Kentville, NS) and Peter (Mary Margaret) Burgess (Dartmouth, NS). Jim will be fondly remembered by special friends including Sue and Hugh Carmichael, Paul and Punch Lemoine, Gordon and Kay Stanfield and David Ritcey. He was predeceased by his parents and his beloved Jack Russell terrier, Murphy. A special thank you to all of the staff and physicians at CV-ICU at St. Michael's Hospital for their exceptional and compassionate care. We cannot begin to express our gratitude to family, friends and neighbours who have called, visited, said a kind word, or recounted stories about Jim. Cremation has taken place. In memory of Jim, please consider a donation to your favourite local animal shelter, or Valley Hospice Foundation (valleyhospice.ca
). Online condolences may be sent to jimbrownlee620@gmail.com.