WITTY, James David It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of James David Witty ("David") on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Mount Sinai Medical Centre in Miami Beach, Florida. After another magnificent cruise with his wife Joan, they landed in Miami Beach and David came down with bacterial pneumonia and, after a short, spirited battle, passed away peacefully with Joan by his side. David will forever be remembered by his wife Joan, his daughter Joanne, his son James, his son-in-law Derek, his daughter-in-law Sandra, his grandchildren Mackenzie, Tyler, Paisley and Maya, his brothers Paul and Robert, his sister Donna, his late sister Linda, his brothers-in-law Andy, John, Larry and Ken, his sisters-in-law Alison, Lisa, Anne and Carlotta, his late sister-in-law Susan, his many nieces and nephews and other extended family. Visitation to be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough (east of Kennedy). Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, March 5th at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3526 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019