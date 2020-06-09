GARVIE, JAMES (JIM) DENISON Jim departed this life sleeping peacefully on the morning of Saturday, June 6, 2020. Born on the 24th of January 1929, Jim lived in Leaside for over 50 years where he was loved and admired by his neighbours and friends. Jim was a legend before his time and devoted his entire life to helping others, be it coaching hockey and baseball (Jim served on the executive of both Leaside Associations) or his long career as an insurance broker, always fighting for his clients' interests. Even after retirement, Jim was still active in his community delivering Meals on Wheels and driving those in need to hospital and medical appointments. And Jim never missed a friend's funeral, as he always used to say "If I don't go to theirs, they will never come to mine". His sense of humour was one of Jim's greatest gifts and he will always be remembered for his jovial stories of his days at his beloved cottage on Lake Joseph, the "mischievous" tricks he loved to play on his friends and his ever ready smile for both friends and strangers alike. A more sincere, caring and generous person one could never know. Rest in peace, Jim, now you are home with your parents whom you loved so dearly. As per Jim's wishes, Jim will be cremated and his ashes interred in the family plot in Mount Pleasant cemetery. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, Jim requested that donations be made in his honour to either the Scott Mission or to the Salvation Army, two of Jim's favourite charities. Finally, a special Thank You to his nurse Kiki and his caregiver Lynette. Sadly missed by his many friends in Leaside and the insurance industry and at Probus.