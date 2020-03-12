|
HARPER, JAMES DENNIS It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of James Dennis Harper on February 29, 2020 at Bridgepoint Active Healthcare following a lengthy battle with cancer. Born August 14, 1948 and known as Dennis to most, he was a man who radiated strength and an understanding of who he wanted to be in life. He is survived by his son Adam Harper, brother David (Cherie) Harper, sister Maureen (John) Boyne, brother-in-law Mike Garvey and father-in-law Carl Mohr along with his beloved nieces Christine (Ian) Dovey and Sara Granack and their wonderful families. He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy Harper, brother Jeffrey Duffy, mother Jean Harper and father Thomas "Tom" Harper. A journalist and former employee of both the Canadian Press and CBC, he had a passion for analyzing the world around him, for staying informed and for finding the truth. An avid Leafs fan and athlete in his younger years, he spent many a day, evening and weekend watching the game or discussing my latest triumph or defeat. He was always there for me and he will be missed greatly as he embarks on the next step in his journey. A short memorial will be held at the Toronto Hunt Club on March 14th from 1-3 p.m. followed by an interment this summer back in the place he always called home: Prince Edward Island. Condolences are appreciated, any donations can be made to Mount Sinai's Oncology Department c/o Dr. Ronald Burkes. Your impact on this world will never be forgotten, Dad.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 12, 2020