DONALD, James (Jim) Peacefully at his home in Orangeville, Ontario, on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 89. Devoted husband of 62 years to Lee; cherished father of Heather and her husband Randy and loving brother of Mad Chapman, her husband Doug and his nephews Mark and Paul and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by his father Larry, his mother Ida and brothers Ted and Pat. Jim will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched, especially the special members of his beloved "Cobra" family. He will be forever loved and missed. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow - Boston Mills Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019