FEENEY, JAMES DONALD August 15, 1939 - May 22, 2020 James died peacefully in hospital after a brief illness on May 22, 2020. James is survived by his loving wife Wendy Luther and his children Mark (Sharon), Lisa (Scott Bowers), Jennifer (John Svab) Sean (Michelle), and Arwen. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Thomas, Brenda, Jason, Bronwen, Devon, Declan, Ireland, and Logan. At James' request, no funeral will take place. Celebrations will be held in Edmonton and in the Greater Toronto Area in the coming weeks when it is safer to gather. James grew up in London, Ontario. He graduated from the University of Western Ontario. He later completed PhD studies at the University of Toronto and a post doctorate with Ontario Institute for Studies in Education. He went on to a successful and personally rewarding career in research and program evaluation with the Toronto Catholic District School Board. He was passionate about his children and grandchildren and encouraged them be the best they could be in academics, music, and athletics. He devoted much of his time and resources to helping them achieve success in whatever they chose to do. He was a proud Irishman and enjoyed learning about and living aspects of his heritage. He loved the outdoors and being active. He had fun playing hockey, tennis, swimming, windsurfing, skiing, and mountain biking with his kids. This included many adventurous family road, camping, and canoe trips. James loved to drive often resulting in spontaneous road trips to Ontario and from Edmonton to the Mountains. He had a thirst for knowledge and pursued a life full of continuous learning. He was wide and deeply read on many subjects and authors' books. This would often lead to fierce but entertaining debates or opinions he would generously share with friends and family. His advice was always thoughtfully well intended and annoyingly correct. He will be lovingly, respectfully, and hilariously remembered by the memories and stories shared by his family and friends. Donations, in memory of James, may be made to the SickKids Foundation, 525 University Ave., Suite 835, Toronto, ON M5G 2L3 or to the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation, 800 College Plaza, 8215 112 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T6G 2C8. To sign the book of condolences and to share memories, please visit www.southsidememorial.com South Side Memorial Chapel.
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.