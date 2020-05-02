James Donald "Don" HASTINGS
1929 - 2020
Due to Covid-19, Don passed away at The Village Of Humber Heights Long Term Care, Etobicoke. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 66 years Mary; children, Donna, William (Helen), Gregory (Jan); grandchildren: Heather (Jeffrey), Matthew, Jason and Brent; great-grandchildren: Caitlyn, Eloise, James, Charlotte and Poppy; sister Heather Bain (William, deceased); brother Bruce Hastings (Linda); sister-in-law Nancy Clark (Keith, deceased) and many nieces and nephews. Don co-founded The Ronald Hastings Company in 1946, a very successful machine shop in Toronto. He enjoyed art and oil painting, as well as relaxing at their summer retreat on Georgian Bay near Owen Sound. Don and Mary shared many happy memories travelling the world on numerous cruises in their retirement. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a funeral mass will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca

Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
