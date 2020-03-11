|
TREMPE, James "Jim" Donald After a valiant struggle Jim passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Michael Garron Hospital. Beloved wife Janice Trempe (nee Jackson) of 50 years, devoted father to Penny Lewis (Robert). Loving grandfather to Cecelia and Jackson. Brother-in-law to Joanne Jackson, Brother to Art Trempe (Nancy), Susan Clarke (Bob). He will be missed by his nieces, a nephew and many cousins. Funeral Services to be held at MOUNT PLEASANT FUNERAL CENTRE, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto, on Friday, March 13, 2020. Visitation to begin at 12:30 p.m., with service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. If preferred, donations may be made to Metro Toronto Police Widows and Orphans Fund.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2020