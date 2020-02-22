|
MARSHALL, JAMES DONALDSON 1954 - 2020 It is with very heavy hearts we announce the passing of James (Jim) Marshall. Darling husband of Brenda for over 45 years and dear father of Heather (Theodore), Claire (Taylor), Ellen and Allison (Stephen). Adored Grandpa to Elliott, Cameron, Nora and Eamon. Cherished brother of Gordon (Vickie), Lynda McClure (Bill), predeceased Murray (Darlene) and brother-in-law of Barbara Martin (Dave), Bonnie Carabott (Jeff) and predeceased Beverly Doyle (Barry). Uncle Jim will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Leaside United Church 822 Millwood Road, Toronto, on March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation also at the church on March 6, 2020 at 7-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Way Greater Toronto or the United Church of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020