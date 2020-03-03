Home

CAMERON, JAMES DOUGLAS Retired Det. Sgt. Toronto Police Service. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Doug Cameron peacefully at Woodland Villa on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born in Springhill, Nova Scotia, beloved husband of Mary, loving father to Linda (Steve) and Wayne (Suzie). Proud Grandpa to Amanda, Martin and Michael. Son of James Peace "Tic" Cameron and the late Mary Lou (Sears). Also missed by late brother Vaughn (Eileen), as well as his many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to all the staff at Woodland Villa whom he had always kept smiling. Doug's wishes are for cremation with private family burial. Rest in Peace, you will never be forgotten.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 3, 2020
