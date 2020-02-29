|
CARSON, Dr. James Douglas February 25, 1932 - February 21, 2020 It is with profound sorrow that we annouce the passing of Jim Carson on February 21st with his wife and daughter by his side. He will be deeply missed by Audrey, his devoted wife of 63 years, his son Douglas and his daughter Jill Bates and their spouses Vera and Martin, his grandchildren Holly, Robin, Hunter and Noah and his niece Sue-Ann Ramsden and great-nephew Morgan. Jim graduated from the University of Toronto Medical School in 1956 and had a busy family practice in Toronto at the corner of St. Clair and Avenue Road. Jim was a longtime member of the Toronto Lawn Tennis Club where he spent many happy hours with his friends on the courts and in the clubhouse. He loved the outdoors and was an avid canoe tripper and enjoyed hiking, skiing, cycling and gardening whenever he got the chance. In his much deserved retirement, he and Audrey were fortunate enough to have shared many memorable adventures together including trips to Africa, Antarctica, China, Europe and Central America, often with extended family in tow. Jim will be fondly remembered for his integrity, generosity, intelligence, sense of humour and devotion to his family and patients. A celebration of Jim's life will occur April 5, 2020, in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Medecins Sans Frontieres in his honour would be most appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020